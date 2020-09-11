Douglas Bitton can tell you how many homes are vulnerable to wildfires along Layton's appealing and ever-developing foothills areas.
The at-risk lineup, according to the most recently mapped survey, includes 5,031 single-family homes, 181 multiple-family dwellings and 94 condominium units.
Twelve commercial properties also are in what community planners and fire prevention authorities somewhat blandly refer to as the Wildland Urban Interface.
Bitton studies these things for a living, as the Layton Fire Department's fire marshal and emergency manager.
He said Friday that properties along the interface are rated by "severity potentials."
"We annually strive to do fuel mitigation projects and education of residences and businesses within this area," Bitton said in an email.
Utah fire agencies have been sending firefighters to help in the ongoing California and Oregon fire disasters, while those back home help here in prevention and preparation.
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Friday 14,800 firefighters are on the lines of 28 major wildfires burning statewide, The Associated Press reported.
More than 40,000 Oregonians have been evacuated and about 500,000 are in different levels of evacuation zones as two large fires rage, AP reported.
Kevin Brown, Ogden's fire marshal, said Ogden firefighters have gone door to door in the most at-risk parts of the city, educating residents on techniques to protect their homes before wildfires strike.
State and federal officials on Thursday publicized wildfire defense tips for Utahns.
Creating "defensible space" around the home is cost-effective and usually is a do-it-yourself job, said a news release from the state Division of Emergency Management and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Wild grass, brush and timber easily can catch fire, burning with great intensity and producing embers that can become wind-driven hazards, according to FEMA.
Yard plants can catch fire just as easily, the release said.
The higher-risk the area, the bigger the defensible space should be, the agency said. Thirty feet around a dwelling with no vegetation is ideal, it said.
A report this week by QuoteWizard, with information attributed to Verisk, an insurance information company, said Utah has 136,000 homes vulnerable to wildfires.
Utah sustained 92,380 acres of wildfire damage in 2019, the report said.