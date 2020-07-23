Ogden police arrested a West Haven man on Monday accused of printing off pornography at the Walmart on Wall Ave. in May.
According to the probable cause statement, witnesses told police they saw Hughes print off explicit images on May 28. Police identified Hughes through video footage and Hughes' numerous tattoos.
Police found Hughes on July 19, nearly two months after the alleged incident. Distribution of pornography by an adult is a third-degree felony in Utah.
According to the probable cause statement, Hughes admitted printing the pictures off to police to "send to the homies who were locked up."
Hughes is a registered sex offender stemming from a 2009 conviction of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.
Hughes was booked into jail and released. There's no current court date set.
Hughes has an extensive criminal history and has pleaded, or been found, guilty to several felonies the past few years including possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, burglary and retail theft.