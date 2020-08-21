OGDEN — A man shot himself in the foot Friday morning while preparing to go target shooting, Ogden police said.
Police and paramedics responded to a 911 call at about 11 a.m. in the 900 block of West 26th Street.
The man, in his 40s, was standing in his driveway when his .45 caliber pistol went off, Lt. Tyler Ziegler said.
The man was struck once in the foot and was taken to a local hospital, Ziegler said.
The lieutenant said the man was alone in his driveway when the shooting happened.
The man told officers the shooting was accidental and Ziegler said the evidence found at the scene matched the man's report.