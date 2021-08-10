WEST POINT — A group home resident allegedly stabbed three people with glass shards Monday and had to be subdued by deputies, according to a Davis County Sheriff's Office arrest affidavit.
Autumn Leavitt, 18, was arrested at about 3:40 p.m. by deputies who arrived to see her walking on the sidewalk holding several glass shards. She refused to drop the glass and made a motion as if to attack deputies, the affidavit said. Leavitt was "taken to the ground" and handcuffed, the document said.
A caregiver told deputies Leavitt was arguing with several other residents and the caregiver and she allegedly broke a glass pane on an entertainment system in the living room. She allegedly told the others she was going to stab them and told one resident that she wanted to kill her.
Told police were on the way, Leavitt ran outside and charged a resident who was sitting on the front porch and stabbed the resident on the arm, leaving a large laceration, the arrest affidavit said.
Leavitt then ran to a home next door, chased by the caregiver, and allegedly charged two people sitting in lawn chairs, stabbing one on the scalp and another on the forearm.
Medical help was summoned but no one involved needed hospitalization, according to Stephanie Dinsmore, sheriff's office spokesperson.
The home, near 300 West and 800 North, is for young people with special care needs.
Leavitt was booked into jail on suspicion of three counts of third-degree aggravated assault and a misdemeanor criminal mischief charge. She was held without bail. Formal charges had not been filed by Tuesday.