OGDEN — A man already awaiting trial for a North Ogden murder is one of 21 people named in a federal investigation of alleged drug and gun dealing by white supremacist gang members.
Federal prosecutors in Salt Lake City allege that Brian Christopher Jenson, 29, of Brigham City, distributed more than 50 grams of methamphetamine on Jan. 1.
Jenson and Ryan Dash were arrested by North Ogden police in February in the Feb. 8 shooting death of Dalton Wood, 29. They are held without bail in the Weber County Jail pending trial, delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Jenson is one of at least 10 people with Ogden-area ties named Friday among those charged in an investigation into trafficking of guns and narcotics by members of three white supremacist gangs and their associates.
Jenson has been charged with felonies six times in Ogden, Brigham City and Logan courts, according to state records.
In a separate case related to the Wood murder, Jenson is charged with theft for allegedly stealing a safe from an elderly care center four days before the slaying.
Police said the safe contained three firearms, two of which allegedly were used in Wood's killing.
Investigators said Jenson and co-conspirators allegedly threw the safe off a bridge in Brigham City after retrieving the guns.
In an announcement Friday, federal officials said the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation began in June 2019.
The probe resulted in U.S. District Court grand jury indictments, unsealed Thursday, targeting members of the Soldiers of Aryan Culture, Silent Aryan Warriors and Noble Elect Thugs gangs.
Agencies participating included the Ogden Police Department, the Ogden Metro Gang Unit, the Weber-Morgan Narcotics Strike Force and several Salt Lake City-area departments.
Authorities said undercover agents bought 1.65 pounds of methamphetamine and recovered 15 firearms during the investigation.
Several Ogden-area suspects in the investigation have long criminal records in local courts.
Justin William Austin, 33; Cody Kelly Wright, 34; and Jerrad Luis Colvin, 35, each has been charged with felonies 11 times, those offenses including assaults, thefts and drug dealing.
All three are charged in the federal case with methamphetamine distribution, while Austin also is accused of dealing heroin and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Johnathan Dale Miller, 35, has eight previous felony cases in state courts, two in Ogden and six in Moab. The federal indictment accuses him of dealing 50 or more grams of methamphetamine.
Timothy Daniel Jepsen, 34, with five previous Ogden cases, is accused of dealing methamphetamine. He also may face double-length penalties upon conviction due to sentencing enhancements arising from his previous offenses.
Chance Robinson, 39, has 21 previous felony cases in Utah courts, the last one an Ogden forgery allegation in 2019. He is charged in the federal investigation with being a felon possessing a firearm and ammunition.
Tyler William Riding, 37, charged with a similar gun offense, has five earlier cases in state courts, including four in Utah County and the most recent one in Ogden in 2018.
Police said Riding was a parolee at the Northern Utah Community Correctional Center when he and another parolee attacked another felon.
The victim was choked unconscious by Riding, a police probable cause statement said.
Other suspects in the federal investigation with earlier Ogden cases include Jesse Harris, 35, and Bret Miller, 41. They are charged with distributing methamphetamine.