BOX ELDER COUNTY — A wildfire started over the weekend and is burning in Box Elder County.
Officials say the blaze, named the Radio Hill Fire, started sometime Sunday evening and is believed to be caused by lightning, according to a press release from Box Elder County's public information officer Mitch Zundel.
As of Monday afternoon, the Radio Hill Fire had burned around 1,800 acres and is 20% contained. There are no current threats of evacuation or an apparent danger to any nearby community.
The fire is located east of Bothwell and north of Tremonton in Box Elder County.
Local, state and federal resources are being used to combat the fire, and crews are using two helicopters as they fight the fire.
Members of the public are encouraged to keep drones away from the fire, as air restrictions are currently in effect. People are also encouraged to steer clear of the fire-impacted areas as crews continue to work.
Officials noted that the smoke from the Radio Hill Fire will be visible for several days as the fire continues to smolder.