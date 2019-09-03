LAYTON — An overnight fire has burned over 100 acres and caused the evacuation of over 100 homes in Layton. Some were allowed back into their homes around 11 a.m., according to officials.
The blaze, named the Snoqualmie Fire, broke out late Monday night and is said to be located just east of the Fernwood picnic area, which is now closed.
Members of the Layton Fire Department responded to the area above Highway 89 and Antelope Drive, according to a tweet from the fire department sent out around 10:30 p.m. Monday.
Mandatory evacuations have been put in place for over 100 homes in Layton, which includes homes on Fernwood Circle, Fernwood Drive, all of Snoqualmie Circle; and everything east of Valley View on Boulder Drive, Maxine Drive and 1850 North.
During a press conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, Kim Osborn, a spokesperson for the U.S. Forest Service, said that the evacuations have been lifted for 1850 Maxine Drive, 3300 East and Boulder Drive. Osborn said that are still no injuries reported and no structures damaged by the fire.
For those displaced, a shelter location has been set up at Mountainview Baptist Church, located at 2585 E. 3000 North in Layton.
Commuters should keep in mind that the UTA park and ride area at Antelope Drive and Highway 89 will be closed the remainder of Tuesday and will also be closed Wednesday, as firefighters will be in the area.