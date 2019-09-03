LAYTON — A fire that started Monday night has burned more than 100 acres and caused the evacuation of over 100 homes in Layton. Some were allowed back into their homes Tuesday morning and the rest of evacuations were lifted some time after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to officials.
The blaze, named the Snoqualmie Fire, broke out late Monday night and is said to be located just east of the Fernwood picnic area, which is now closed.
Members of the Layton Fire Department responded to the area above Highway 89 and Antelope Drive, according to a tweet from the fire department sent out around 10:30 p.m. Monday.
Mandatory evacuations were put in place for over 100 homes in Layton, which included homes on Fernwood Circle, Fernwood Drive, all of Snoqualmie Circle; and everything east of Valley View on Boulder Drive, Maxine Drive and 1850 North.
During a press conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Kim Osborn, a spokesperson for the U.S. Forest Service, said that the evacuations have been lifted for just some areas. At the time, Osborn said that were no injuries reported and no structures damaged by the fire.
As of Tuesday evening, no injuries have been reported, nor have any buildings been damaged by the fire.
In addition to roads, officials have also closed a number of trails near Layton's east bench for all motorized vehicles, hikers and bikers.
Firefighters continued to work throughout Tuesday, using helicopters to dump water on hotspots for much of Tuesday. As of Tuesday evening, the fire was still 0% contained, but limited to only 117 acres burned, according to state officials.
Crews will continue to work into the night to fight the Snoqualmie Fire. As of Tuesday evening, it was not immediately clear how the fire began.
Commuters should keep in mind that the UTA park and ride area at Antelope Drive and Highway 89 was closed for all of Tuesday and will also be closed Wednesday, as firefighters will be in the area.