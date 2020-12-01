WILLARD — Asked how he got cuts on his hands and face, a Willard man told police he “must have been injured by the cat.”
Officers arrested James Robert Joy, 59, just after midnight Sunday, based on a woman’s allegations that he beat and strangled her.
The woman told police she did not remember calling 911. But the arrest affidavit said dispatchers heard enough on the open line to suspect an altercation was in progress.
A man’s voice said, “You forced me to hurt you; you wanted somebody to smack you up the side of the head.”
A woman’s voice on the call said, “I can’t fight you, look at my face.”
Police said the woman had blood on her nose and upper lip and marks on her face and neck.
She told police the two had been drinking and Joy started attacking her. She said he punched her in the face and strangled her to unconsciousness.
Police booked Joy into the Box Elder County Jail in Brigham City on suspicion of second-degree felony aggravated assault and class C misdemeanor intoxication.