OGDEN — An Ogden man already accused in two violent robberies faces a new felony charge for allegedly trying to pressure a witness.
Anthony Ybarra-Eddington, 25, has been in the Weber County Jail since his arrest on charges in an Aug. 6 home invasion.
In that incident, charging documents said three men entered a home with guns, threatened the occupants, ransacked the dwelling and took items.
Ybarra-Eddington was arrested after a witness told police she recognized him when he pulled down his mask to talk to another victim.
According to a police probable cause statement filed in 2nd District Court on Wednesday, Ybarra-Eddington allegedly made a call from the jail instructing someone to pressure one of the victims in the robbery not to cooperate in the prosecution.
That allegation carries a possible third-degree felony charge of obstruction of justice.
Ybarra-Eddington and another man accused in the Aug. 6 robbery, Anthony Leo Montes Jr., 35, both face first-degree felony charges of aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery.
When the alleged home invasion occurred, Ybarra-Eddington was out on bail awaiting trial on charges in a similar incident.
He was arrested June 25 by Weber County sheriff’s deputies a day after he and another man allegedly entered a West Haven hotel and scuffled with a man.
An arrest affidavit said the victim told deputies Ybarra-Eddington demanded the return of some items and the two began fighting.
Ybarra-Eddington allegedly struck the man twice in the face and a gun he was carrying went off.
The man was treated at a hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Ybarra-Eddington’s legal problems deepened still further with another case filing this week in Davis County.
The Davis County Attorney’s Office charged him with second-degree felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and a misdemeanor charge of possessing drug paraphernalia.
Those charges result from a Weber-Morgan Narcotics Strike Force investigation triggered when Ogden Metro Gang Unit agents went to Davis County to question Ybarra-Eddington in the June 24 case.
In a search of Ybarra-Eddington where they found him at a Davis County motel on June 25, police alleged he had a backpack containing methamphetamine, heroin and more than $7,000 in cash.
In a separate filing also this week, the Weber County Attorney’s Office filed a civil asset forfeiture complaint in 2nd District Court to seize the $7,000.