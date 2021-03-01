FARMINGTON — A Roy man was back in jail this weekend after allegedly tampering with a witness in a domestic violence case.
"No one is forcing you to open your mouth," Colton M. Murphy allegedly told a woman in a series of text massages urging her not to testify or to withhold details.
Clearfield police booked Murphy, 32, into the Davis County Jail in Farmington on Friday on suspicion of third-degree felony tampering with a witness.
Murphy allegedly tried to influence the woman's testimony related to an alleged assault on Aug. 14, 2020. He is charged in that case with assault and interfering with an arresting officer, both misdemeanors.
A police probable cause statement said Murphy asked the woman in a text whether she would testify about everything she knows. If she did so, she was going to "destroy" his life, the text said.
The woman told him she had no choice but to testify and that she did not want to risk criminal charges for lying.
Clearfield officers arrested Murphy at his Ogden workplace. He declined to speak to officers, the arrest affidavit said.
Murphy also is awaiting trial in Davis County on a charge of third-degree felony possession of a firearm by a restricted person.