OGDEN — A 35-year-old woman faces a Feb. 2 court hearing on five felony charges arising from the alleged defrauding of three disabled residents at a North Ogden group home.
Cassie Faye Higginson was booked and released from the Weber County Jail on Wednesday.
She was charged in June with three counts of exploitation of a vulnerable adult and two counts of unlawful acquisition of a financial transaction card, all third-degree felonies.
An investigation by the North Ogden, Roy, Ogden and Riverdale police departments resulted in the charges by the Weber County Attorney's Office.
A police probable cause statement said the chief financial officer of KT&T Ventures found suspicious transactions on the accounts of three men at a North Ogden group home run by the company.
The company reported to police that it had identified several unauthorized debit card transactions, plus checks that had been drawn on the men's accounts.
Higginson was the group home's program coordinator.
Investigators obtained surveillance video and photos at various banks and stores allegedly showing Higginson buying items with the debit cards and cashing checks made out to "cash."
The checks together totaled more than $1,000, the probable cause statement said. Amounts from the alleged card fraud were not listed.
All transactions were unauthorized and were in violation of KT&T's policies, charging documents said.
Utah Adult Protectives Services also investigated, police said.
Higginson appeared via video in 2nd District Court on Dec. 22 and waived a preliminary hearing, leading Judge Reuben Renstrom to schedule the February disposition hearing.
Higginson's employment status was not known. Efforts to contact Jerald Jefferies, listed as the Ogden-based group home company's registered agent, were not immediately successful.
KT&T's corporate profile says the provider is a home-like residential facility providing habilitation, support and monitoring services to individuals diagnosed with developmental disabilities.
Justin Hosman, Higginson's attorney, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.