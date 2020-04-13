OGDEN — A 49-year-old Harrisville woman faces seven felony charges related to the alleged draining of her dementia-stricken father's assets to buy a house, car and other items.
Holly Massey Frye had two power of attorney documents executed in early 2019 giving her control over properties and business affairs of her father, H.C. Massey, an indictment filed Friday said.
As of September 2018, Massey and his wife, Betty, owned $2 million in rental properties and had $1.2 million in cash, according to the indictment by the Weber County Attorney's Office.
One year later, $1 million in property was gone and only $110,000 in cash remained, the indictment alleged.
Investigators said in a probable cause statement that Frye used her parents' assets to buy a house, a car and pay a range of personal expenses including insurance premiums and a gym membership.
She also paid herself a $160,000 salary from her father's business entities, the charging documents said.
Further, Frye allegedly tapped into an account where her mother's Social Security earnings were kept.
During the investigation, state Adult Protective Services investigators interviewed Frye's father, who said he knew nothing of the house and car purchases.
Frye's parents died earlier this year, according to online obituaries.
Frye is accused of four counts of communications fraud and single counts of theft, unlawful dealing of property by a fiduciary and exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
All charges are second-degree felonies.
Court records show prosecutors intend to issue a summons to Frye to appear in court on the charges. She has not yet been booked at the Weber County Jail.
As of Monday morning, Frye did not have an attorney of record.