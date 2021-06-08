FARMINGTON — Davis County prosecutors on Monday filed eight criminal charges against a 40-year-old Bountiful woman accused of trying to take a police officer's handgun away as he was arresting her after reportedly bizarre behavior at Station Park.
A person called police May 30 to report that a woman was trying to open car doors, two of the vehicles occupied at the time, and had left bags at various spots in the parking area.
A person pointed to the woman, identified as Christine Engle, who was standing outside a clothing store. A police probable cause statement said the woman became agitated when an officer began talking to her and she walked away toward a group of people.
The officer told Engle to stop but she kept walking, and the officer grabbed her by the arm to make an arrest, the affidavit said. That started a struggle, in which Engle allegedly clutched his forearm and dug in her nails and kicked him in the leg.
She allegedly reached across her body and tried to grab his handgun, but he was able to subdue her.
The bags she left around the lot contained a trove of drugs, according to the affidavit: 151 grams of marijuana, 9 grams of methamphetamine, 8 grams of heroin and 3 grams of spice.
Police took her to the Davis County Jail, where she was ordered held without bail. Corrections deputies reported she attempted to conceal a small bag of marijuana during the booking process.
The Davis County Attorney's Office charged Engle with first-degree felony disarming a police officer; class A misdemeanor assault on a police officer; three counts of felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute; narcotics possession in jail; and charges of possessing narcotics and drug paraphernalia.