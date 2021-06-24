HUNTSVILLE — Weber County sheriff's deputies said a 40-year-old woman tried to take one's handgun and another's Taser after they disarmed her of scissors in a Huntsville trespassing incident.
Deputies responded to a call late Tuesday about a woman refusing to leave a home in the 400 block of 9500 East. The woman refused deputies' commands to leave the bathroom, telling them they "needed to get the items out of her body," according to an arrest affidavit.
After several minutes, the woman walked into the laundry room, where several deputies moved to handcuff her. She refused to drop scissors she was carrying, but deputies were able to take them from her, the affidavit said.
She fought being handcuffed and grabbed a deputy's firearm, trying to take it out of the holster, according to the affidavit. The deputy yelled that she had a hold on the firearm, and deputies eventually got her into cuffs.
As they were taking her out the back door, the woman grabbed another deputy's Taser, trying to get it out of its holster, the affidavit said. The woman screamed for help and allegedly kept resisting, and deputies had to shackle her ankles.
The woman, identified as Shae Conti, was booked at the Weber County Jail in Ogden early Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree felony disarming a police officer, firearm; third-degree felony disarming a police officer, energy device; and misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass and interference with an arresting officer.
She was released with a promise to appear in court and to report regularly to pretrial services.