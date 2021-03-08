OGDEN — A license plate found on the road after an injury crash Saturday night led police to a driver who allegedly fled the scene.
A red car and a black SUV collided in the 800 block of Wall Avenue at about 9:20 p.m., causing the SUV to roll four times, according to an Ogden Police Department probable cause statement.
Occupants of the SUV suffered minor injuries and were not taken to a hospital, Police Lt. Brian Eynon said Monday. He said the crash occurred as the car was turning onto Wall from a dollar store.
An officer found a plate on the pavement and ran the number, identifying that it belonged to a red Mazda. Officers tracked down the car early Sunday and arrested Amber Roberts, 31.
Roberts refused to get out of the car and would not answer questions, the arrest affidavit said. An officer noted the front plate was missing from the car and the front end was damaged.
Police got her out of the driver's seat and she began resisting when officers tried to handcuff her, the affidavit said. She struggled with police and allegedly kicked an officer in the chest as they put her into a police car.
Roberts' speech was slurred, she smelled of alcohol and police found alcohol in a drink container on the driver's seat, the affidavit said. Officers said they were unable to perform field sobriety tests because Roberts was combative.
Roberts remained held Monday at the Weber County Jail on suspicion of third-degree felony assault by a prisoner and misdemeanor charges of interference with an arresting officer, failure to remain at the scene of an injury accident, DUI, alcohol-restricted driving and driving on the wrong side of the road.