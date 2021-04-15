WEST HAVEN — "Just burn in the fire," a woman allegedly yelled at her boyfriend Wednesday as flames begin to engulf the recreational vehicle where they lived, a sheriff's arrest affidavit said.
Deputies found Rosa Nereyda Mendez, 39, walking in the area and arrested her after the 6:30 a.m. fire that destroyed the RV and a detached carport-garage and endangered two men, according to the probable cause statement filed by the Weber County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies jailed Mendez on suspicion of aggravated arson, a first-degree felony. Mendez is from California but also is listed in court records as living at the address where the fire occurred, in the 1800 west block of 2100 South.
A man inside the house next to the garage told deputies he heard Mendez outside shouting at his brother, who was in the RV.
The man said he looked outside and saw Mendez walking away, still yelling at his brother. The brother then banged on the front door of the house, saying "Get out, Rosa lit the trailer on fire," the man said.
Another man, who lives in the garage portion of the destroyed structure, said he was doing some work when he saw a glow through the walls, thinking it was from vehicle lights. He stepped outside and saw the trailer burning.
"Fire marshals learned that there have been several other incidents where Rosa has started fires in the home but they are always able to put them out," the arrest affidavit said.
Mendez declined to answer questions, deputies said. She was ordered held without bail at the Weber County Jail in Ogden pending court appearances.
According to 2nd District Court records, Mendez is awaiting trial on a class A misdemeanor count of assault against a health care provider. An arrest affidavit said Mendez was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for a psychiatric episode and a cut hand on Feb. 10 when she allegedly attacked a medical worker.
Formal charges related to the fire had not been filed as of Thursday morning.