SOUTH OGDEN — A Layton veterinarian said Monday a dog under her care has recovered from many of the injuries she suffered in a "horrible" animal cruelty case.
Melanie Thompson, an internal medicine specialist at Mountain West Veterinary Specialists, adopted Evangeline, a Shetland sheepdog mix, after the dog was rescued from a South Ogden home in September.
South Ogden police on Saturday arrested Victoria Dudnik, 21, on suspicion of third-degree felony cruelty to animals and four drug-related charges.
A landlord called South Ogden Animal Control on Sept. 15 to a residence in the 6100 block of 1275 East to pick up several animals.
Animal control then called police after they found the injured dog, three cats, and a dead kitten that had been wrapped in a washcloth and placed in a cardboard box.
The approximately 5-month-old dog "could not stand up and smelled very strongly of infection," a police probable cause statement said.
Police said they found "blood and animal feces on the walls, floor and clothing throughout the house."
"This is definitely horrible abuse, and I have called it torture," Thompson said. "She could not walk, see or hear and had blood coming out of her ear."
She said Evangeline had skull fractures, a broken jaw, a healed right leg fracture, a broken shoulder, a crippling hip injury and broken ribs.
Thompson repaired Evangeline's hip with surgery. The other fractures were in various stages of healing when the dog was brought in and since then "she just kind of healed on her own."
Evangeline had to wear a muzzle for several weeks as her jaw healed.
"The little girl just kept progressing and now she seems to be out of pain for the most part," Thompson said. "She's still blind, we think, but she can hear again."
Evangeline fits right in with the family now, Thompson said.
"She loves my cat, my two other dogs and my child," she said.
Evangeline is affectionate, gentle and happy, and does not cower from human contact as Thompson feared she would.
It was an immediate decision to adopt Evangeline.
"I just laid eyes on her and had to have her," Thompson said. "She was just adorable."
South Ogden Police Sgt. Randy Thomason praised Thompson and her clinic for the care Evangeline received.
"We can't say enough about that vet," Thomason said. "She went above and beyond."
Otherwise, Evangeline would have been euthanized.
In the arrest affidavit, police said it was determined the dog had been reported missing from an animal shelter.
Dudnik waived her Miranda rights and under questioning by police said she had found the dog injured on a road.
"She knew the dog was injured bad because it could not walk and it would scream every time she would move it," the affidavit said.
Dudnik said she "neglected seeking medical attention for the dog because she could not afford it," the affidavit said.
Thompson said the injuries Evangeline suffered had been inflicted over time, not in one supposed accident.
Police also booked Dudnik on suspicion of two third-degree felony charges of drug distribution and two counts of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Charging documents said she had 58 grams of marijuana dabs, plus raw marijuana, a digital scale and packaging materials.
A search of her phone revealed social media posts she allegedly posted that showed photos of marijuana and marijuana dabs that said "Open for business $25/gram."
As of Monday, formal charges had not been filed against Dudnik in 2nd District Court.
She remained held in the Weber County Jail in Ogden.