FARMINGTON — Police arrested a woman wanted in an Amber Alert Wednesday night and found her 2-week-old boy hidden in a closet, according to charging documents.
Maria Ann Torres, 36, of Clinton, was booked into the Davis County Jail shortly after midnight Thursday on suspicion of first-degree felony child kidnapping and second-degree felony obstruction of justice.
She was ordered held without bail.
The Davis County Sheriff's Office issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday afternoon seeking the public's help in finding Torres and her son, identified only as "baby Torres."
An arrest affidavit by sheriff's deputies said detectives tracked Torres to a home in Salt Lake City.
People in the home would not respond, and eventually police broke through the front door, the affidavit said.
Police found Torres in the basement and she allegedly told them the newborn was with family out of town.
Other children in the basement retrieved the infant from a closet and brought him to deputies.
After waiving her Miranda rights, Torres told deputies she was aware of the Amber Alert and turned off her phone to avoid detection.
The Utah Division of Child and Family Services had obtained a warrant for the newborn and attempted to serve it Dec. 22 at the hospital where Torres gave birth, the affidavit said.
Torres pushed past the DCFS caseworker and left the hospital with the baby, according to police.
Torres failed to appear for a custody hearing in 2nd District Juvenile Court on Tuesday, and Judge Robert Neill issued an order of temporary custody and legal guardianship of the boy.
The order said the child was at risk of abuse or neglect if he was not found.
The arrest affidavit filed Wednesday night said Torres failed to appear in court and concealed her children in previous custody matters.
In a previous case, she had threatened to kidnap the children after losing custody, the affidavit said.
According to 3rd District Court records in Salt Lake City, Torres pleaded guilty to second-degree felony public assistance fraud in 2019.
Charging documents said she illegally obtained more than $18,000 from the Utah Department of Workforce Services.
She was sentenced to one to 15 years in prison. The sentence was suspended and Torres was ordered to repay the sum and serve 68 months of probation.