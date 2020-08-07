PLAIN CITY — A woman was trapped in a crashed, burning car early Friday morning but was pulled to safety before first-responders arrived.
The woman suffered trauma and burns in the crash and was taken to a hospital via helicopter, the Plain City Fire Department said in a Facebook post.
The Weber County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred at about 2:15 a.m. near 5200 West and 2150 North.
Sheriff's Lt. Cortney Ryan said a couple from Ogden had a dispute and was driving around in separate cars.
"The female was driving too fast and failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the road, rolling the vehicle," Ryan said in an email. "The vehicle caught some dry brush on fire, which then caught the vehicle on fire."
Ryan said the woman was hospitalized in stable condition.
It was not immediately clear who pulled the woman from the wreckage.
The circumstances that led up to the crash are under investigation, Ryan said.
Firefighters put out the fire. The Plain City department said Weber Fire District and the Ogden Fire Department responded to the crash and fire.