FARMINGTON — Sun Cha Warhola, 55, charged with fatally strangling her two children 10 years ago in Layton, appeared in court via video Wednesday for a final pretrial hearing.
But still another postponement resulted when Warhola's attorney, Edward Brass, requested that the scheduled January trial be stricken and another pretrial meeting set.
Warhola spent more than eight years in treatment at the Utah State Hospital to restore her mental competency to stand trial.
Judge Michael Edwards ruled in May 2019, with agreement from Warhola's attorneys and Davis County prosecutors, that her competency had been adequately restored so she could face trial.
In Wednesday's brief hearing, Edwards told Warhola that because of social distancing requirements necessary during the COVID-19 pandemic, "it is impossible to prepare for trial and invite jurors."
The judge scheduled a new pretrial hearing for Jan. 25.
"Hopefully by then we will know when we can hold trial and give the attorneys time to adequately prepare for trial," Edwards said.
A Korean interpreter translated Edwards' statements for Warhola, who remains held without bail in the Davis County Jail.
Warhola faces two counts of first-degree felony aggravated murder in the Sept. 8, 2010, strangling of her children, James, 8, and Jean, 7.
Charging documents said Warhola's husband at the time, Kenneth Warhola, arrived home to find his wife barricaded in her son's bedroom.
She allegedly had blocked the door with a bed and told her husband to "give her 10 minutes" before entering.
He pushed the door open and found the children unresponsive, his son's face cold to the touch.
He called police, who said they found the children dead with what appeared to be defensive marks on their arms and legs.
The arrest affidavit said the children also had strangulation marks on their necks and Warhola's arms and legs had injuries consistent with a struggle.