OGDEN — Two separate auto-pedestrian incidents, less than an hour apart on Friday night, left a 56-year-old woman dead and a 22-year-old man in critical condition.
At 9:42 p.m. Friday, Ogden Police Department officers received a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at 26th Street and Washington Boulevard, according to an OPD news release.
A 2005 Ford F-150 pickup truck was westbound on 26th Street, proceeding on a green light, police say. At the same time, a 56-year-old woman was crossing Washington Boulevard, also westbound, on the south side of 26th Street. The vehicle turned left at the intersection, striking the pedestrian, according to the release.
The woman was taken to McKay-Dee Hospital, where she died from her injuries.
Then, at 10:36 p.m. Friday, OPD was called to the scene of an auto-pedestrian incident at 12th Street and Monroe Boulevard, according to a separate news release from the department.
According to the police report, a northbound 2008 Jeep Liberty on Monroe Boulevard ran a red light and was struck by a silver 2007 Acura that was eastbound on 12th Street.
None of the occupants of the vehicles sustained significant injuries, but a 22-year-old man who was not involved with the crash was hit by an eastbound 2002 Hyundai Electra as he removed debris from the road to prevent further incidents.
The man sustained significant injuries and was transported to McKay-Dee Hospital, where he was in critical condition.
Both incidents are still under investigation, according to police.