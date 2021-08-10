OGDEN — A 31-year-old Morgan County woman pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges stemming from the shooting of an Ogden man during an aborted burglary.
Mauren Beth Wall, of Porterville, has been in the Weber County Jail since Jan. 12, 2021, the day of the shooting at a home in the 2700 block of Brinker Avenue in Ogden.
Charging documents alleged Wall was inside the home without permission and when confronted by a woman who arrived home, Wall argued that the woman owed her money.
Wall allegedly drew a handgun and shot a man who tried to “escort her off the property.” The man was shot in the abdomen and underwent surgery, but he survived.
Wall’s attorney, Randall Richards, entered not guilty pleas for his client and waived a preliminary hearing. Second District Judge Reuben Renstrom set a Sept. 14 pretrial hearing.
Wall is charged with aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery, both first-degree felonies; second-degree felony aggravated assault; and third-degree felony counts of obstructing justice and use of a firearm by a restricted person.
Ogden police said in a probable cause statement that security video at a convenience store where officers arrested Wall later that day showed Wall throwing objects into a dumpster. Officers said they found two cell phones owned by the victims in the trash bin.
Police said they did not locate a gun, but a woman who was in Wall’s car when they drove away from the shooting scene said Wall told her she needed to get rid of the gun.