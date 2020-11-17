OGDEN — A woman said she got up and started walking away as David Keith Wade became angry with two "rail riders" in a Riverdale homeless camp.
"I heard Evan scream, 'No, no,' and David was stabbing Kyle," the woman testified Monday in a 2nd District Court preliminary hearing.
She demonstrated an overhand stabbing motion.
Wade, 48, is charged with first-degree felony aggravated murder, a potential death penalty offense, in the June 30 death of Kyle Wolf, 26.
He also is charged with attempted aggravated murder for allegedly stabbing Evan Estridge, who survived but is partially paralyzed.
Weber County prosecutors further have charged Wade with aggravated assault, based on his alleged attack against a third man after the two stabbings.
That man fended him off with a metal pipe, driving Wade away with several blows to the head, face and neck, Riverdale police detectives testified.
The woman told the court that she, Wolf, Estridge and Wade were sitting on a log.
"People were drinking and David was getting agitated," she said.
She said Wade told her, "I'm going to show these boys something they've never seen before."
Wade referred to the two younger men as "rail riders" who had got off a train in the nearby rail yards.
She said she scrambled away and hid in a grassy area after she saw Wade allegedly stabbing Wolf.
"I was terrified," she said, adding that he began looking for her, yelling her name, asking, "Where are you at?"
Wade eventually walked to another nearby camp and she ran to a nearby hardware store for help.
Michael McNeely, a Riverdale patrol officer, testified he was driving toward the transient camp when he saw a black male, later identified as Wade, moving along the side of the road calling for help.
McNeely said Wade was "covered in blood" and missing a shoe.
Wade told McNeely he had been attacked.
Prosecutors played for the court a video interview that Riverdale detective Sgt. Joel Pippin conducted with Estridge in the hospital.
Estridge said Wade was "just looking for a reason to get upset" with him and he felt "anything would set him off."
Estridge said Wade came toward him and Wolf tried to intervene. He said Wolf was not attacking Wade, just trying to calm him down.
A coroner's report said Wolf suffered 16 stab wounds in the head, neck, torso and arm.
Estridge said Wade then turned on him, stabbing him several times.
"I can't move the right side of my body," Estridge said in the police interview.
Cross-examination by defense attorney Grant Morrison revealed that most of the other people involved that night were armed with knives, but apparently none were drawn.
The woman said she carried a knife, as did the man who fought Wade with a pipe. That man had a knife and a hatchet on him, according to a police interview.
Morrison also asked the woman about her use of marijuana dabs. She answered that she had one dab that day.
She also said Wade had not been drinking or using drugs.
In his opening statement, Morrison said he planned to explore Wade's mental health as the case continues.
Later, while cross-examining detective Jamie Boots, Morrison told him, "You were told by a number of people that (Wade) is crazy."
The detective acknowledged that.
Pippin testified that police found a knife and Wade's other shoe in the area of the transient camps.
Judge Jennifer Valencia set a Dec. 16 follow-up hearing.
She said she would issue a written ruling before then on whether prosecutors had presented sufficient evidence Monday to advance the case to trial.