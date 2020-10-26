PLAIN CITY — After they argued about marijuana at a party Sunday, a woman suffered a broken wrist and her boyfriend ended up in jail.
"The victim did not want to use the substance and the two began to argue," a Weber County Sheriff's Office probable cause statement said.
The couple went outside to continue the argument and other people became involved. The boyfriend, identified as Kaden Hyer, 24, began arguing with the newcomers.
The woman tried to calm Hyer, but he allegedly shoved her to the ground and, after she got up, pushed her down again, the arrest affidavit said.
She tried to break her fall and her wrist was injured, the affidavit said. She also suffered cuts on the hand.
Deputies said they found Hyer, apparently intoxicated, hiding behind a fence at a nearby home.
He was taken to the Weber County Jail on suspicion of third-degree felony aggravated assault and class C misdemeanor intoxication.
A judge ordered him held without bail upon the arresting deputy's declaration that Hyer would present a danger to the victim and the community if released before trial.
In the arrest affidavit, deputies said the victim told them Hyer had a history of domestic violence involving property damage.
She told deputies Hyer likely would "lash out" due to the charges and she was worried he might be a suicide risk.
Court records show Hyer has three prior marijuana possession convictions.