HONEYVILLE — A woman was declared dead at a Tremonton hospital Saturday after struggling and possibly drowning in a public swimming pool in Honeyville, the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office said.
Others in the pool noticed the woman, 51, of Cache County, was in trouble in the large outdoor pool at Crystal Hot Springs and called for help, the sheriff's office said in a press release. First responders from Tremonton, Honeyville and the sheriff's office arrived to take over resuscitation efforts, the release said.
The woman was taken to Bear River Hospital in Tremonton, where she was declared dead.
The sheriff's office said it was not known what caused the woman to have the problem in the pool. The death is under investigation.
The woman's name was withheld pending notification of relatives.