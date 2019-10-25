ROY — A 42-year-old woman died of injuries suffered in a chain-reaction crash that clogged southbound Interstate 15 Thursday, the Utah Highway Patrol said.
Janica Lee McCloud, of Roy, died at Ogden Regional Hospital after she was extricated from the wreckage and flown there by medical helicopter, the UHP said in a news release.
Five other people suffered minor injuries in the 2:50 p.m. crash near 5600 South in Roy, which the UHP said occurred in heavy traffic with many drivers following too close and speeding, resulting in a chain-reaction pileup.
Most of the southbound interstate was closed for 1 1/2 hours, the UHP said.