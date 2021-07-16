OGDEN — A 66-year-old man allegedly tried to kidnap a woman on Thursday, but she escaped by elbowing him away, according to charging documents.
The woman told police she was walking in the 100 block of 25th Street at about 10:30 a.m. and noticed a man was following her and getting closer. The man allegedly put his arm around her neck and tried to pull her, but she turned around and hit him with an elbow and he let go, heading east.
An arrest affidavit said police reviewed the incident from video taken by the police department's Area Tactical Analysis Center cameras. Officers recognized Russell F. Beasley from previous encounters with him and they soon found him at Municipal Park in the 300 block of 25th. The arresting officer said Beasley said he understood his rights and he did not want to talk to police.
The Weber County Attorney's Office filed a second-degree felony kidnapping charge against Beasley on Friday morning. Charging documents listed Beasley's address as the Lantern House homeless shelter on 33rd Street.
According to Ogden Justice Court records, Beasley was charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass on April 29 and July 14. The April case also included a misdemeanor charge of illegal camping.
Beasley remained held without bail Friday in the Weber County Jail.