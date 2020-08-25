OGDEN — A man set fire to a car, forcing the woman inside to flee for her life as the flames spread, prosecutors alleged in charging documents Monday.
The Weber County Attorney's Office filed a string of charges against Ryan Fernandez, 45, for incidents Thursday and Friday.
The first night, Fernandez allegedly vandalized a woman's car with a meat cleaver, sprayed paint on the vehicle and used a lighter to ignite the paint, according to a Weber County Sheriff's Office probable cause statement.
A woman told deputies she was sitting in the back seat when the fire started.
"The flames were inside the vehicle and she had to run for her life," the arrest affidavit said.
The following night, deputies were called to a disturbance at a motel in the 1200 West block of 2100 South.
A different woman told deputies Fernandez charged her with a rock and threatened to kill her.
He was arrested and deputies took him to the Weber County Jail, where he remained held without bail Tuesday pending his initial court appearance Wednesday.
Fernandez is charged with first-degree felony aggravated arson, third-degree felony criminal mischief and three misdemeanors: assault, assault against a peace officer and use of a weapon by a restricted person.