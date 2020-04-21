OGDEN — An Ogden woman already charged with four felonies after a police standoff last weekend is now suspected of setting a house fire five days earlier.
An Ogden Police Department probable cause statement filed Monday afternoon said a witness alleged that Monica Nicole Guzman, 35, spread a flammable liquid on a home April 13 and lit it on fire with a lighter.
"The home was nearly completely engulfed in flames but there was only property damage as the resident was able to escape," the police statement said.
The fire, reported at 9:26 p.m. in the 400 block of 13th Street, displaced one resident and six pets, the Ogden Fire Department said in a press release the next day.
Ogden Fire Marshal Kevin Brown said Tuesday the fire remains under investigation. He said fire crews estimated the blaze caused an estimated $200,000 in damage.
Police added to Guzman's Weber County Jail booking record a first-degree felony aggravated arson charge.
Earlier Monday, the Weber County Attorney’s Office charged Guzman with one count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony, and three third-degree felony counts of aggravated assault.
Those charges stemmed from an incident early Saturday in the 3500 block of Porter Avenue. Police said in an arrest affidavit that Guzman threatened three people with a handgun in a dispute over missing jewelry.
No one was injured in the Saturday incident. Guzman would not come out of the house for an extended time, but she surrendered to police after a SWAT team arrived, charging documents said.
Lt. Michael Boone, in charge of Ogden police investigations, said Tuesday there is no apparent connection between the fire and assault incidents.
"They look totally unrelated," he said, but he added that detectives planned to interview Guzman at the jail later Tuesday.
Guzman remained behind bars in lieu of $15,000 bail.