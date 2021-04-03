OGDEN — A woman was shot to death Saturday afternoon and a SWAT team was negotiating with an armed suspect into the evening, a police spokesperson said.
The shooting occurred near a Smith's grocery store at 1485 Harrison Blvd. at about 1:15 p.m., said Lt. John Cox. The woman's identity and details of the shooting were not immediately released.
Later in the afternoon, police alerted the public to stay out of an area bounded by 36th and 40th streets from 800 East to 1100 East. Cox said officers were in contact with a suspect in the 900 block of Maple Street.
"We've got the area locked down and SWAT is on the scene," Cox said. "The area has been evacuated and we've got it contained. There's a guy with a gun but we've got it mitigated as best we can."