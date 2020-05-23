Standard-Examiner staff
OGDEN — Two separate auto-pedestrian incidents, less than an hour apart on Friday night, left a 56-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man dead.
At 9:42 p.m. Friday, Ogden Police Department officers received a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at 26th Street and Washington Boulevard, according to an OPD news release.
A 2005 Ford F-150 pickup truck was westbound on 26th Street, proceeding on a green light, according to the report. At the same time, police say a local woman, Sandra Beatriz, was crossing Washington Boulevard, also westbound, on the south side of 26th Street. The vehicle turned left at the intersection, striking Beatriz, according to police.
She was taken to McKay-Dee Hospital, where she died from her injuries.
Then, at 10:36 p.m. Friday, OPD was called to the scene of an auto-pedestrian incident at 12th Street and Monroe Boulevard, according to a separate news release from the department.
According to the police report, a northbound 2008 Jeep Liberty on Monroe Boulevard ran a red light and was struck by a silver 2007 Acura that was eastbound on 12th Street.
None of the occupants of the vehicles sustained significant injuries. However, John Kratzer, of Orem, was hit by an eastbound 2002 Hyundai Electra as he removed debris from the road to prevent further incidents, according to police.
The report says Kratzer sustained significant injuries and was transported to McKay-Dee Hospital in critical condition. He died of his injuries on Saturday.
Both incidents are still under investigation, according to police.