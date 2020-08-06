FARMINGTON — A Bountiful woman says in a lawsuit that she suffered a broken foot and had her insulin pump forcibly removed while she was being booked at the Davis County Jail.
Suzanne Murdock's suit claims she was subjected to excessive force at the jail after Bountiful police arrested her for suspected DUI on Aug. 15, 2019.
Attorneys representing Davis County denied the allegations in documents filed this week in U.S. District Court in Salt Lake City.
Murdock's suit was filed in 2nd District Court in Farmington on July 9, but the county since has had the case moved to federal court.
Murdock said she repeatedly asked jail personnel to give her cellphone back so she could call relatives to have them tell her 5-year-old daughter that she was late but OK.
The suit said Murdock then sought to leverage her diabetic condition to get deputies to allow her to make a call.
She yelled through her cell door, telling deputies she had given herself insulin and added, “If you don’t want a dead person in the cell, you had better come and talk to me.”
Several corrections deputies and a jail nurse then entered the cell, held her down, took out her insulin pump and gave her a shot of glucose, the suit alleged.
Glucose is used to treat low blood sugar in diabetics.
During the episode, the suit alleged, jail personnel restrained her arms, "flipped her around, and slammed her face down on the concrete floor."
Deputies and the nurse then allegedly "grabbed the insulin transfusion tube with its attached needle, and ripped it forcefully from, and out of, her body," the suit claimed.
She said the "dangerous and unneeded" glucose shot was given without her consent, and she said she has been hospitalized several times previously for high blood sugar.
Murdock said she then asked the jail to check her foot, which she said started hurting as they were restraining her.
"It was when the officers had forced her to the ground and stomped on her foot that the pain began," the suit said.
Murdock said the jail eventually allowed her to call family.
She said her doctor diagnosed the foot fracture a few days later.
In its response to the allegations, the county acknowledged not allowing Murdock to call initially, but it was because jail policy prohibited inmates from using personal cellphones.
The county also acknowledged that personnel heard Murdock's comment about "having a dead person in the cell"; that they removed the insulin tube; and that the nurse gave her a shot of glucose.
But the county denied all other allegations made by Murdock.
The suit names as defendants the county, the Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Kelly Sparks and Chief Deputy Sheriff Arnold Butcher, who is chief of corrections.
The suit charges that the Sheriff's Office violated Murdock's civil rights by allegedly having "created and tolerated an atmosphere of lawlessness ... and a dangerous environment of brutality."
The Sheriff's Office declined to speak about the case.
Spokesperson Liz Sollis said Wednesday that Sparks "is aware of the suit, but because it is pending litigation, we are not commenting at this time."
Further details about Murdock's arrest and jailing were not immediately clear.
No online court records could be found about the arrest or whether formal charges were filed.
Efforts to reach Murdock's attorney, Dean Collinwood of Bountiful, were not immediately successful.
Murdock's suit is one of several excessive force cases filed against Northern Utah police and jails in the past few years.
It also comes against the backdrop of a national debate about police use of force in the George Floyd arrest fatality in Minneapolis, and aggressive responses against protesters in Portland, Salt Lake City and elsewhere.