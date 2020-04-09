MOUNTAIN GREEN — A woman suffered two brain-bleeding injuries during an alleged assault by a companion while they were driving along Interstate 84, according to charging documents.
The woman told Utah Highway Patrol troopers the man, who was driving, hit her several times with his fist and struck her on the head with a liquor bottle, a UHP arrest affidavit said.
Troopers were called to the I-84 westbound rest area near Mountain Green at 9 p.m. Tuesday, where they found the woman with a large gash on her head and her face and shoulders covered with blood, the report said.
She was hospitalized in Ogden and doctors reported she had two brain-bleeding injuries, police said.
Troopers said the man told them the woman hit him first with the liquor bottle and knocked out a tooth. He said she also violently slammed her head into the door frame.
The woman admitted hitting him with the bottle but said he lost the tooth two weeks earlier, the affidavit said.
A witness at the rest area who called police said the woman was crying and asking for help.
David Matt Reese, 49, was booked into the Weber County Jail on suspicion of second-degree felony assault resulting in serious bodily injury.