OGDEN — A woman allegedly pointed a gun at three people in a dispute about jewelry over the weekend and asked, "Do you want to get shot," according to a police probable cause statement.
Monica Nicole Guzman, 35, surrendered to a police SWAT team early Saturday in the 3500 block of Porter Avenue and was booked into the Weber County Jail.
Officers were called at about 4 a.m. by the victims inside a locked bedroom, where they had retreated after the alleged threats.
The arrest affidavit said all involved were roommates. The three told Ogden officers that Guzman came downstairs and accused one of the roommates, a man, of stealing jewelry from everyone else there.
Guzman allegedly pointed a black and silver handgun at them and demanded that the man retrieve and return the jewelry, and the three at that point went into the bedroom.
Police said in the arrest affidavit that they were able to get the three victims out of the home without incident and they tried to coax out Guzman for an extended time.
The woman surrendered after the SWAT team arrived, the report said.
Guzman told police she asked the roommates about the jewelry, but she denied pointing a gun at them or even possessing one.
Police said they obtained a search warrant, found a black and silver handgun in the home and arrested Guzman.
An indictment filed Monday by the Weber County Attorney's Office charged Guzman with one count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony, and three third-degree felony counts of aggravated assault.
She remained jailed in lieu of $15,000 bail.