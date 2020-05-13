OGDEN — Police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman whose body was found late Tuesday afternoon in Ogden Canyon, the Weber County Sheriff's Office said.
Sheriff's deputies and paramedics responded to a 911 call at 5:51 p.m. about a body in the area of 400 Ogden Canyon, the sheriff's office said in a press release Wednesday afternoon.
Further information about the woman or circumstances surrounding the death were not immediately available.
The press release said crime scene and county attorney's investigators were at the canyon location Tuesday night. Because the investigation was ongoing, further details were not being provided, the release said.
The sheriff's office asked that anyone who may have seen anything suspicious there between early Sunday morning and 5 p.m. Tuesday to call investigators at 801-778-6631.
Efforts to contact Lt. Cortney Ryan, the sheriff's office's spokesman, were not immediately successful.