PETERSON — A 23-year-old worker survived a 150-foot plunge into a ravine Wednesday after his vehicle went out of control on a steep construction road at the Wasatch Peaks ski resort project in Morgan County.
The man was returning to the base after ferrying coworkers to the project site in a Can-Am Defender side-by-side utility vehicle, said Deputy Trent Lindstrom of the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
"It is treacherous terrain," Lindstrom said. "It wouldn't take much to get out of control."
The vehicle went off the construction road into a ravine.
"It looks like it gained momentum and lodged between two large pine trees at the bottom," the deputy said.
The injured man crawled out of the wreckage and made it a short way up the embankment and was found resting against a tree.
About 15 minutes later, coworkers noticed track marks veering off the road and saw the man and the wreckage in the ravine and called 911.
Because of the steep, wooded terrain, it took rescuers about 40 minutes to reach the man, Lindstrom said.
Paramedics and firefighters secured the man in a basket and carried him up the incline by hand, the deputy said.
Rescuers then ferried the man by utility vehicle a half-mile higher on the mountain, where he was loaded into a medical helicopter and taken to an Ogden hospital.
The man was in stable condition, complaining of shoulder and leg pain, Lindstrom said.
The crash remains under investigation as deputies check the vehicle, but the cause appears to be related to the icy road and steep slope, Lindstrom said.
The man works for a contractor on the Wasatch Peaks Ranch resort project, he said.
The 11,500-acre private ski, golf and high-end housing resort is under construction in the mountains southwest of Peterson.