FARMINGTON — An Orem woman is due in court Monday on charges of negligent homicide related to a head-on crash that killed two people on Legacy Highway.
Three others were injured in the Oct. 19, 2019, crash, which the Utah Highway Patrol said resulted from a driver going the wrong way into traffic.
Starla Eckhardt, 24, was booked Tuesday and released from the Davis County Jail on two counts of negligent criminal homicide, a class A misdemeanor, and a wrong-way driving infraction.
In a probable cause statement and an incident report, the UHP said Eckhardt, driving a Toyota Camry southbound, made a U-turn and headed north, still in the southbound lanes.
The Camry and a Nissan Sentra crashed head-on.
A passenger in the Camry, Destry Hone, 38, of Spanish Fork, and a passenger in the Sentra, Gissell Enciso, 19, of West Valley City, died in the crash.
Eckhardt and another passenger in her car were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and the driver of the Sentra suffered critical injuries, according to previous Standard-Examiner coverage.
"Defendant stated after the accident that she mistakenly believed that the roadway was a two-lane roadway that allowed north and south travel," the probable cause statement said.
The Davis County Attorney's Office filed charges May 27 after the crash investigation concluded. A judge issued a summons to Eckhardt on June 2 to appear in 2nd District Court in Farmington on Sept. 21.