ROY — A woman escaped from an alleged kidnapping attempt in Roy early Monday morning where a man approached her from behind and threw a bag over her head.
MC Korok, 19, was arrested Monday after the incident and is being held in the Weber County Jail on felony charges of kidnapping, theft of a firearm or operable vehicle, and aggravated assault. He has not yet been formally charged in 2nd District Court.
Around 2:32 a.m. Monday, a woman went for a walk in the area of Airport Road in Roy to "cool off after having an argument with her boyfriend," according to the probable cause statement.
"Suddenly someone put a bag over her head from behind and started dragging her across the railroad tracks," the statement said.
She grabbed the railroad track in attempt to stop him from dragging her and continued to fight the man off. She told police that her attacker was "strangling her to the point she believed she was going to die."
The man allegedly pulled a black gun out of his pocket during the assault. He also tried to kiss her mouth and neck, and pulled his pants down, court documents say.
The victim said the man also allegedly tried to put a rope around her neck, but "she was somehow able to block it with her hands and roll the man off of her," the statement said. She then ran to a nearby residence at 1751 W. 5050 South where she asked the residents for help and called police.
The victim was unable to see her attacker until she was able to get the bag off her head, and gave police a description of his clothing and appearance. She also told police that he allegedly "spoke a weird language that she could not identify."
Police said the victim had scratches on the right side of her face and a contusion under her left eye, as well as bruises on left elbow and ankle. She also had grass in her hair and vegetation on the back of her shirt.
At 4:50 a.m. Monday, a white Honda Accord was reported stolen from 4726 S. Airport Road and was later located on Legacy Parkway by a Davis County Sheriff's deputy. Korok was identified as the occupant of the vehicle.
Police allegedly found a bag, a white T-shirt, a passport and social security card inside the Honda. Korok's T-shirt had the "same sticker bushes on it" that were covering the victim's shirt and were found in her hair, court documents allege.
Korok allegedly admitted to police that he had stolen the Honda, but denied ever seeing a woman or assault anyone, the probable cause statement said.
Korok is a resident of the Marshall Islands, which is an associated state of the United States, and speaks Marshallese, police said.
He is being held in jail on a $25,000 bond.