OGDEN — The Weber County Jail reported its fourth inmate death of the year Friday, an apparent suicide.
The inmate was found hanging in his cell at about 11 p.m. Thursday, the Weber County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The inmate "had been struggling with mental health issues" and the Sheriff's Office had been providing treatment, including trips to providers outside the jail, according to the release.
The medical staff reported seeing the inmate about two hours before the death and he "appeared to be doing much better," the release said.
The inmate was last seen alive about 30 minutes before he was found, the Sheriff's Office said.
Corrections officers were trying to contact the inmate's relatives to inform them of the death.
The Weber County Attorney's Office in investigating the death, according to policy. All deaths of people in custody are investigated by that office.
Lt. Joshua Marigoni, Sheriff's Office corrections spokesperson, said no further information was available Friday afternoon.
The man's death was the fourth in the jail since late July.
Alexander Sanchez, a federal armed robbery suspect, was found dead July 25, the cause considered suspicious.
On Aug. 21, Davin Stott, who was facing charges after being shot in a standoff with Riverdale police, died of an apparent suicide.
A woman being held in the jail's medical observation unit died Sept. 7. Her name has not been released.
In Farmington, the Davis County Jail has reported three deaths this year, all suicides.