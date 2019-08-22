WEBER COUNTY — A small child was hit and killed by a pickup Thursday afternoon at about 900 N. 4400 West in the West Weber area.
The crash occurred on a two-lane country road with no curb or sidewalk, said Lt. Cortney Ryan with Weber County Sheriff’s Office.
Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene at 3:49 p.m., Ryan said.
The response included a medical helicopter, according to Krista Horting, battalion chief with Weber Fire District.
The child was pronounced dead upon arrival of the first responders, Ryan and Horting said.
“The driver remained on scene and was fully cooperative with the investigation,” Ryan said. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but speed was probably not a factor.
The Sheriff’s Office is not releasing the child’s age at this time, Ryan said.
“Kids are back in school and more active and out riding their bikes to school,” Ryan said. “Just ask everybody to pay attention and be aware of the additional traffic ... with the kids out and about.”
Horting echoed Ryan’s concern.
“Just be sure and ... watch where you’re driving and turning because there’s lots of kids out on bikes right now with the weather starting to cool off and be nice,” Horting said.