SYRACUSE — A Syracuse youth boxing coach faces 20 narcotics, firearm and child endangerment charges after his arrest to cap a four-month investigation by Davis County drug agents.
"These kids eat this ... up," Jon Michael Ciano Bryant allegedly told an undercover agent will making a drug sale and delivery, according to a probable cause statement by the Davis Metro Narcotics Strike Force.
In justifying a request to the 2nd District Court that Bryant be held without bail pending trial, police alleged in the affidavit that the 26-year-old Syracuse resident was employing a 17-year-old to help sell drugs.
During one of two alleged drug buys made by police confidential informants, Bryant said he had a gun and boasted about the money he made selling to teenagers, the arrest affidavit said.
Beginning in February, agents documented alleged drug transactions involving Bryant in Layton, Bountiful, Syracuse, Roy and North Ogden, according to the charging documents.
They also obtained warrants to review Bryant's social media activities, alleging they found evidence of narcotics sales promotions and videos of Bryant waving cash and marijuana products.
Narcotics agents served a search warrant and arrested Bryant on Friday at his home.
Police said they found 1,200 THC cartridges, 142 grams of raw marijuana and 61 grams of THC edibles.
Bryant faces nine second- or third-degree felony counts of possession of illegal narcotics with intent to distribute; three misdemeanor drug counts; a third-degree felony count of possession of a firearm by a restricted person; single second-degree felony counts of money laundering and a pattern of unlawful activity; and five counts of third-degree felony child endangerment.