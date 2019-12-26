A great deal of the consumer protection advice we receive during the holidays amounts to common sense. How could a reasonably intelligent adult fall for some of the schemes, after all?
But some consumer protection watchdogs are offering an important reminder: Adults may have nothing to do with it.
Many youngsters received electronic devices, often internet-capable, for Christmas. That may make them susceptible to schemes — some involving money, others creating real danger to the children.
Experts advise steps such as monitoring youngsters’ internet use, establishing and enforcing rules, warning children not to download anything, and ensuring privacy settings for services such as social media are appropriate.
It is good advice, coming as it does during a time when adults are so eager to make children on our shopping lists happy that we may forget the need to keep them safe from scammers and predators.
According to Pew Research Center, 95% of teens report having a smartphone or access to one in 2018. That's a lot of connected kids. The risks that come with that? Exposure to cyberbullying, sexual predators, identity theft and explicit and violent content.
Resources for Utah parents, like NetSafe Utah funded by the state Legislature, exist to help you protect digital devices for children. While different standards may be carried out from family to family as far as what is violent or explicit, we can all agree that underage youth must be safeguarded from the internet's sexual predators and criminals looking to capture easily available personal information for scams.
If you believe your child might be a victim of sexual exploitation or receiving harmful material, call the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) Tip Line to report concerns at 801-281-1211.