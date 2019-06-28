Riverdale’s annual Independence Day celebration begins with a literal bang — a cannon blast at 6 a.m. Thursday.
The Sunrise Service and Flag Raising Ceremony follows at 7 a.m. in the Riverdale Park amphitheater, 4300 S. Parker Drive. Speaker for the service will be Stacie Andersen.
The city’s 5K run/walk begins at 7 a.m.
From 7:30-9:30 a.m. the Lions Club will host its charity fundraising breakfast at the park’s north bowery. Breakfast is $5; $2.50 for ages 11 and younger.
The Children’s Pedals & Paws Parade begins at 9 a.m., with the Old Glory Days parade following at 9:30 a.m. the route begins on 700 West at 4250 South, travels south to 4400 South, then west along 4400 South to Parker Drive and north to the park.
Following the parade, festivities begin in Riverdale Park and continue until 3 p.m. — including a play zone, booths and concessions, entertainment and much more. Fireworks will close the day at 10 p.m.
A number of other activities will surround the Independence Day week in Riverdale, including a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, co-ed volleyball tournament, golf tournament, baby contest, and Movie in the Park (“Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse.”)
For more information, visit www.riverdalecity.com, or call 801-394-5541.