New paint job and logo on a Roy City fire truck. Painter Donald S. Child's son, Lee, is on the back row, farthest right.
Roy City fire truck
Mark Shenefelt
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!
Most Popular
Articles
- Body found near Ogden Nature Trail identified as Roy man
- 2 plead not guilty to allegedly killing Ogden teen in February; brother gives account of shooting
- Legacy Parkway speed limit to go up, truck ban ends on Jan. 1
- UHP identifies 2 killed in Saturday head-on crash on Legacy Parkway in Farmington
- Two dead in wrong-way crash on Legacy Parkway in Farmington
- Alternative to Swift building demolition proposed: 'Ogden Exploratorium'
- Weekend winter weather advisory issued for Wasatch Mountains
- 6 injured after crash temporarily closes 3 lanes of Interstate 15 near Roy
- Utah liquor stores to pour cases of beer down the drain
- Body found by hikers near Ogden Nature Trail
- BEN DORGER, Standard-Examiner
-
- 0
The Ogden Tigers take on the Ben Lomond Scots in the 2019 Iron Horse Game on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Weber State University's Stewart Stadium.
Latest News
- Cow found shot in Box Elder County; $2,000 reward being offered for info on other cattle deaths
- Roy City fire truck
- 5A soccer championship: Bonneville falls in title game on Skyline golden goal in extra time
- Roy used car dealer faces 19 criminal charges in alleged title and equity violations
- 6A soccer championship: 1 shot is all American Fork needs to end Davis title hopes
- Cuban ambassador meets with LDS Church leaders
- No. 4 Weber State football hits the road for tough matchup with No. 22 UC Davis
- Cuppa cafe makes cozy home in Ogden