OK, so technically this isn’t an album, but rather a series of singles/videos. However, we’re making an exception because this loose collection of songs is just so darned fun and catchy.
The original members of the a cappella group Eclipse 6 met at Utah State University almost 20 years ago. And every year for, like, forever the vocal band has been creating a traditional “Santa Style” mashup song, using the top Billboard hits from the year and changing the lyrics to be sung from the perspective of Santa and his band of merry elves. Parodies of popular songs include everything from Adele (“Hello from the North Pole/You’re gonna get a lump of coal”) to Taylor Swift (“Look what you made me do/I just stepped in reindeer poo.”)
The a cappella group has also produced such holiday-inspired music video parodies as “The Greatest Snowman,” which is a “The Greatest Showman”/“Frosty the Snowman” sendup; and “Hamildolph,” which mashes “Hamilton” and “Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer” together.
Eclipse 6 performs these clever gems year at their Christmas concerts, then offers them for sale or viewing on their website, eclipse6.com.
If you’re in need of a few laughs at this hectic holiday season, try “Santa Style” by Utah’s very own Eclipse 6.