OGDEN — See the ultimate dinosaur movie in the ultimate dinosaur venue.
Next week, the city’s free outdoor Monday Night Movies series is showing the 1993 Steven Spielberg blockbuster “Jurassic Park.” And what better place to show that film than at the Ogden Eccles Dinosaur Park?
The film begins at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 1, at the dino park, 1544 E. Park Blvd. The series is usually held at the Ogden Amphitheater.
“Jurassic Park” tells the story of two paleontologists and a mathematician who are selected to tour an island theme park populated by living dinosaurs created from prehistoric DNA.
What could possibly go wrong?
The film stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Richard Attenborough. It runs 2 hours, 7 minutes, and is rated PG-13.
Admission is free.
For more information, visit www.ogdencity.com or call 801-629-8718.