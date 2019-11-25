OGDEN — The Simple Treasures Holiday Boutique opens here next week.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 4-6, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Golden Spike Event Center, 1000 N. 1200 West.
Free treats and a treasure hunt will mark the grand opening at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The boutique features more than 130 local crafters, featuring handcrafted gifts, home and holiday decor, fashion accessories, jewelry, treats and more.
Admission is $1; ages 12 and younger are admitted free.
For more information on the Simple Treasures Holiday Boutique, call 801-814-8670.