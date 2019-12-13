The Lower Lights Sing Noel.jpg
The Lower Lights Come Let Us Adore Him.jpg
Yes, we snuck in two albums on you here. But frankly, it would take Solomon-like wisdom to decide between these two equally gorgeous albums.

Plus which, we’re in a generous, giving mood this time of year.

The Utah-based gospel/folk collective The Lower Lights — consisting, at times, of 30 or more musicians — performs carols, hymns and spirituals with harmonies and instrumentation that at once sounds both well-rehearsed and refreshingly impromptu. The band describes its own sound as “part-revival, part-vigil, and steeped in tradition without drowning in it.”

Familiar songs like “Bring a Torch, Jeanette, Isabella” and “White Christmas” get The Lower Lights’ dreamy harmonic treatment, as well as lesser known tunes like “Mary’s Lullaby” and “A Cradle in Bethlehem.”

With either of these holiday album — or both — The Lower Lights will make you a believer this Christmas.

