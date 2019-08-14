OGDEN — The ripple effects of the U.S.-China trade war continue to be felt as far away as Junction City.
A youth piano competition scheduled for this weekend in Utah has been canceled, but a free concert as part of the event will continue as planned.
The Sino-American Culture & Performance Extravaganza will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, in Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd. According to a news release, the evening of entertainment will include an eclectic mix of some of Ogden’s finest talent, including classically trained pianist Sean Steiner, Weber State University adjunct instructor Morgan Kerr, the Ogden High School Jazz Quartet, and Capstone Academy’s African Drum Circle.
The original event was originally going to be a cultural exchange with a group of 40 to 50 Chinese guests, in conjunction with the fourth annual Utah International Youth Piano Competition — which the Chinese musicians would have been participating in. However due to the current trade war between China and the U.S., China’s government discouraged travel to the U.S. and the competition was canceled.
Thursday’s concert is being held as a gift to the people of Ogden, in celebration of the 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railroad and the thousands of Chinese immigrants who contributed to its construction.
Admission to the concert is free.
For more information, visit www.egyptiantheaterogden.com, or call 801-689-8700.